IMPHAL, Apr 17: 9 Sector AR will organise OORJA CAPF U-19 talent hunt football tournament 2017 for the State of Manipur from May 1 to May 10.

The tournament— an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a prelude to the U-17 FIFA World Cup to be held in New Delhi in Oct 2017— will be conducted by the CAPFs in all States.

A total of eight boys and girls teams from across the State will participate in the tournament. The winners will represent the State in the zonal level tournament to be held at Shillong.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh will be the brand ambassador for the tournament and attend the inaugural and closing functions as the curtain raiser on April 28 and May 10 respectively, according to a statement.

Share on: WhatsApp