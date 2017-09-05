An open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sir,

With due respect I, the undersigned have the honour to submit humbly this representation for your kind consideration and takes necessary prompt action. That SSB organisation was established in the year 1962 while Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of India with the aim and object of promoting the backward people of Border States of India to build a strong India through binding love and attachment of oneness.

SSB has been inducted in NEFA present Arunachal Pradesh, North Assam, North Bengal, Hill Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladak, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Gujarat etc. SSB has played a big role in building India in the course of National security and emotional integrity of people living in the border areas.

SSB has been helping the people in the development process of life from the grassroot level.

The Government has funded the said oganisation to take up various developmental projects in the remote villages where proper medical facilities are not available and rendered medical aids/prevention of AIDS disease at the doorsteps of needy patients.

Agriculture and animal husbandry is the most important economic activities in the rural areas. Some of the States especially in the North Eastern Region where SSB is operating the land holding is small and to augment the income of the farmers, they engaged in live stock/poultry which is one of the main occupation.

Due to the immunization programme undertaken by the SSB Manipur in the NE region since-1995-96 against the various live stock diseases it became most popular in Manipur and has helped enormously in reducing the outbreak of various disease and treatment to animals since inception of programme in 1959 till date.

Schemes under the Planning Commission Border Area Development Programme. considering the substantial amount of finals that are made available by the Central Government to the State in Manipur where the BADP has been extended for infrastructure development activities, it was considered necessary to tap this source of funding so that SSB could also act as an instrument and as, a catalytic agent in reaching more effectively to the Border population. Likewise the All Tribal Students Union Manipur has also called for review of Central Government policy on the sentimental issue requesting the Prime Minister to highlight the Manipuri matter for reviewing the present shifting or SSB to Nepal border.

Keeping this in view, the presidents of All Manipur Student’s Union, All Tribal Student’s Union Manipur and AMWN and MP’s have put their weight against the shifting of SSB from the State. The Prime Minister may kindly look into the matter and place the same before the August House of the Parliament for early review of the previous decision of the Centre. It will be helpful in strengthening the integrity of Manipur in the interest and welfare of the people of Manipur. Youth is the most precious wealth and treasure of the nation students are the important asset of the country for the leaders all over the land recognized that they are the guide the nation of tomorrow.

Yours sincerely,

Manimohan Waikhom

ISKCON Life Member