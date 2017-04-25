An open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sir,

With due regards, I would like to lay down few pertinent questions on Naga Policy of Govt. of India that needs to be answered.

1. In North-East India, amongst the various communities/tribes, are the Nagas most deserving for special political status? If ‘Yes or No’, the reasons thereof.

2. Nagaland state receives the highest per-capita funding from Government of India. What is the basis for such special treatment? And why is there a need for further empowerment?

3. What are the bases for special political status for the Nagas Uniqueness – every community/tribe in the world is unique with its own unique history, so too every individual residing in the land (everyone and every community/tribe in the world has to reside somewhere) Are the bases politically or historically justifiable?

4. Have the Nagas unitedly maintained political independence prior to the colonial period? Did they put up any sort of determined/combined resistance to colonialism or any other external power? Weren’t the Nagas organized politically without any sort of historical/political justification by colonial power (the British) prior to their exit from India? Why Government of India, which threw out the British, given undue attention to such colonial legacy? And whether such colonial legacy is a ground for a nationhood demand?

5. The ongoing talk/ceasefire between GOI and NSCN (IM) is stated to involve two separate entities. The word ‘entity’ has various vague usages. Can there be talk/ ceasefire in a single ‘entity’?

6. Is it not true that the Nagas are a collection of separate tribes residing in separate locations with each tribe having its distinct culture/dialect? If ‘Naga” thus is synonymous with ‘tribe’ who exactly are the ‘Nagas’? Is there an unambiguous demarcation between ‘Naga’ and ‘non-Naga’ tribe? Can the ‘Naga’ population be simply enlarged by additional tribes calling themselves ‘Nagas’? By thus calling themselves ‘Nagas’, are they entitled for special treatment by GOI? Is the GOI promoting ‘Naga”?

7. In Manipur, as per the indigenous tribes list, the only ‘Nagas’ living in Manipur are the Kacha Nagas represented by a handful of people. Many erstwhile ‘Kuki’ tribes such as Maring, Chothe, Anal, Kom etc claim to be ‘Nagas’. On what basis then is GOI entertaining the claim of so many tribes in Manipur merging their settlement area to Nagaland?

8. If the Nagaland Govt supports such claim of tribes from Manipur merging their settlement area to Nagaland, why these tribes of Manipur are presently not bestowed indigenous rights in the State of Nagaland?

9. Whether it is reasonable for any tribe/community to simply claim merger of their settlement area anywhere they want on the basis of residence alone or uniqueness?

10. Large-scale aggression of well-armed Naga militia (allegedly fighting for independence) on the hapless/unarmed/unprepared neighboring Kuki population started in the early 90s. GOI was an insensate spectator, wrongly terming it as an ‘ethnic conflict’. While such ‘ethnic conflicts’ in the country are put down in a day or two. This aggression lasted till the late 90s, and only when the casualty on the Naga side began to increase considerably. This was the time when the talk/ceasefire with NSCN (IM), the force behind the aggression on Kukis, started, that is 1997. Having termed the conflict as an ‘ethnic conflict’, why has GOI initiated talks with only one group? What about rehabilitation/resettlement or human rights violation or crimes against humanity or bringing the culprits to book? Doesn’t such prolong grievous hostility deserve some sort of a high-level enquiry?

11. One of the two circumstances leading up to ceasefire/talk with GOI was the increasing Naga casualty in their aggression on Kukis, the other circumstance

12. Why was Muivah rescued by GOI from Bangkok to be given a WIP welcome in India at such a juncture?

13. What is the basis for a z-level security cover for Muivah?

14. What is the basis for GOI preparing the itinerary for Muivah’s recent proposed visit to Manipur?

15. Why Manipur Govt was not consulted when there is FIR against Muivah in the State? Is Muivah above the rule of law?

16. What is the status of Muivah within the GOI?

17. If Muivah has no position within the GOI hierarchy, why are some top-ranking functionaries of GOI going all-out to appease him?

18. Why has the ceasefi re/ta Ik become never-ending (started 1997)? Whether GOI has been able to keep the illegal activities of the still well-armed NSCN (IM) under control during this period?

19. It is an internationally recognized fact that Th. Muivah fled from his village Somdal on account of he and his faction NSCN(I-M) murdered over 900 Kukis, most of them at Mao and Senapati gates of 39 National Highway, uprooted over 360 villages, rendering 100,000 Kukis homeless wanderers plus killed thousands of other Indigenous peoples of North East, because of his crimes, he has been hiding himself for 47 years outside his home state Manipur. He is afraid to come back home by himself therefore asked WIP escort and permission from the Home Ministry of India. What justification is there for the Home Ministry to provide him WIP escort and issuing permission with an itinerary? A satisfactory explanation waited.

Sir, It is my anchored hope that your government will surely come up with satisfactory answers.

Thanking you in anticipation

Yours sincerely,

Haokhosat Chongloi

Yangnoi Village, PO/PS Saikul,

Kangpokpi district, Manipur 795118

