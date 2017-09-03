IMPHAL, Sep 2: An open trial for selection of Manipur team — for Sub-Junior National Judo Championship 2017 for boys and girls of 10-15 years to be held at Warangal from Sep 30 to Oct 4 – would be held on September 8 and 9. Intending Judokas may participate in the trial by bringing relevant documents in original at MJA office, Khuman Lampak Indoor hall before 8 am of September 8, informed a statement.
Breaking News
- 48 mins ago - Modi Cabinet rejig today, Uma Bharati may stay - 0 Comment
- 51 mins ago - Addl CS writes to MHA for boundary demarcation State keen to resolve Tungjoy-Kezhakeno border dispute - 0 Comment
- 56 mins ago - Imphal-Jiribam highway drainage system AMUCO, RNYOM set deadline - 0 Comment
- 58 mins ago - Plant identification project launched Phayeng experiments with integrated farming - 0 Comment
- 1 hour ago - Four pulled up for ‘trafficking’ girls - 0 Comment