Opening ceremony of National U-14 School Games Archery held

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 5 : The opening ceremony of archery competition for National U-14 School Games was held today in the presence of H Deleep (IAS), Commissioner Youth Affairs and Sports, N Pravin Singh (IAS), Director Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr GA Ibopishak Singh, vice-president Manipur Olympic Association, Tansukbhai Shatbar, Observer School Games Federation of India and B R Naidu, Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Madhya Pradesh as dignitaries.

The competition is organised by State’s Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports at under the supervision of School Games Federation of India.

The competition is participated by 188 boys and 163 girls from 23 State units across India.

Speaking as chief guest at the opening event, H Deleep Singh urged players of the State to pay attention to the particular field they are in and take sports as serious as education in order to become successful sportspersons. He advised the players to behave well amongst one another and take the competition as an opportunity to share the feeling of oneness.

The U-14 Archery competition which is a part of the 53rd National School Games 2017 will kick off tomorrow at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex at 8 am.

24 archers from Manipur are taking part in the competition.