IMPHAL, Mar 23: Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Upa Prant- Manipur organised an opinion makers meeting for intellectuals at Manipur Press Club today with titular king of the State, Leishemba Sanajaoba; T Amusana Sharma Shastri, Adhakshya VHP, Up Prant-Manipur and Surendra Jain, Sanyukta Maha Mantri, VHP gracing the occasion as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.