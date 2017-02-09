"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
February 9, 2017 19:10 pm

Opium, liquor seized

61 0

A team of Imphal West, Narcotic Cell led by Inspector Kh Devkumar seized 500 grams of opium from Taothong Lamkhai area at around 7 pm yesterday.
The seized opium has been handed over to Lamsang police station.
On the other hand, a static surveillance team of Imphal West District Police seized 600 litres of locally brewed liquor from one individual near Patsoi police station today.
The arrested individual has been identified as Soram Karanjit (38) s/o Shyamkesho of Khaidem Mayai Leikai, informed a source.

