Opium seized

IMPHAL, Feb 5: A team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border seized 2 kgs of opium which were kept concealed in a parcel containing dry fish (ngari) from the cargo ware-house of Imphal Interna- tional Airport today at around 9.45 am.

A press release issued by the SP and NAB PRO mentioned that the said parcel was sent through General Post Office Imphal.

A case has been registered at NAB PS Manipur.