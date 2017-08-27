Opium worth Rs 2 lakh seized

IMPHAL, Aug 26: Acting on a reliable information, a team of Narcotics & Affairs of Border police station conducted frisking and checking at Thoubal Tentha Khunou near waiting shed, Thoubal district yesterday and seized 5 kg of opium from a person.

The person who was arrested has been identified as Md Mufijuddin (26) s/o Md Maneruddin of Sangaiyumpham Pulleipokpi, Thoubal district, according to a press release of PRO Police. One Honda Activa scooter without registration number and incriminating articles were also seized from his possession. The estimated value of the seized opium is Rs 2 lakh in local market.

A case has been registered at NAB PS and investigation is going on, the release said.