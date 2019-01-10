Oppose CAB : JCILPS to State Govt Deadline of January 12 set

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 9: Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) has asked why the BJP led State Government is still silent on Citizen Amendment Bill which has been passed in the Lok Shaba, apart from setting January 12 as the deadline for State Government to the take a decision to oppose the Bill or face intense agitation.

Speaking to media persons at JCILPS office today, its convenor, Yumnamcha Dilipkumar said that the people of the Manipur as well as the whole North East States were surprised when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Citizen Amendment Bill would be passed in the winter Parliamentary session, during a public rally held at Silchar on January 4, soon after he left Imphal.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Shaba yesterday and it is similar to the 1955 Citizen Act which allow any individual from foreign countries to become citizens of India if he or she has stayed in the country for 12 years.

However, the recently passed Bill cut the time period from 12 years to 6 years for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian, coming from Afganisthan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, he explained adding that JCILPS totally oppose the Bill and will launch various forms of agitation if the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The said Bill will allow any foreigner from the said countries to become a citizen easily by changing their religion and the large influx of such foreigners will give a huge impact to the people of the North East, specially to Manipur.

In the Manipur Peoples Protection Bill, the base year was fixed as 1951. But if the CAB is passed in the Rajya Sabha, then the said base year will be meaningless, he added.

He then asked why the State Government led by Chief Minister N Biren has remained completely silent regarding the matter and did not oppose the Bill, as it is against the desire of the people. The State Government should act fast and take a decision to oppose the Bill.

If the State Government choose to remain silent, then JCILPS will consider that the Government is accepting the illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Urging the State Government to take a stand against the Bill and make it clear to the people if it is going to oppose the Bill or not, he demanded the State Government to pressure the Union Government. If the State Government fails to do so by January 12, JCILPS will launch various forms of agitation, he warned.