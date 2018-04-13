IMPHAL, Apr 12: The State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of one Molhouyang Dangshawa, an office assistant at Manipur Secretariat, who was arrested by Imphal West police on April 10 on charge of destroying two biometrics attendance devices installed at the ground floor of the Western Block, New Secretariat. The order issued by Secretary of General Administration Department (GAD) N Ashok Kumar, further mentioned that during the period that the suspension order remains in force, the headquarters of Molhouyang Dangshawa will be Imphal and prohibited the individual from leaving the HQ without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.