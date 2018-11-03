Ordinance in lieu of pending Bill : JCILPS

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 2: Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) has submitted a 5 point memo-randum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, urging the State Government’s urgent attention towards various issues which are connected with the survival of the indigenous people of Manipur.

Speaking to media persons at JCILPS office at Keishampat Konjeng Hazari Leikai today, its convenor Yumnamcha Dilip Kumar said that the memo demanded the State Government to take up immediate steps to constitute a Manipur State Population Commission, to constitute a Manipur Land Reforms Commission, to provide all necessary financial and logistic support in the development of Lamjing Meira Robinhood Memorial Complex at the current site at Awaching (Imphal East), to follow up on the Manipur People Bill 2018 which is lying at the office of the President of the country in the interest of the public and to introduce an ordinance while the Bill is pending for the time being to deal with matters related to influx of migrants in Manipur.

Dilip said that if the Manipur People Bill 2018 is fully implemented in the State, issues pertaining to reservation, quota, land and population etc will all be solved.

He said that as the Bill is currently pending, waiting assent from the President, the memorandum demanded the State Government to pass an ordinance for the time being and to implement it in the State so as to safeguard the indigenous people.

Dilip continued that the memo also urged the Government to set up a Manipur State Land Reforms Commission as well as a Manipur State Population Commission at the earliest in the interest of the public. The then State Government signed an agreement with JCILPS on August 15, 2015 to constitute Manipur State Population Commission with one year from the date of signing the agreement but even after all these years, there has been no positive development regarding the matter, he added.

On the other hand, the memorandum also contained demands for constructing the Lamjing Meira Robinhood memorial complex, Dilip said and explained that as per the August 15 (2015) agreement, the State Government had agreed to bear the expenses for the construction of the memorial complex at Awaching.

The memo demanded the State Government to provide the necessary funds and added that the necessary DPR will be submitted to the Government at the earliest, he said.