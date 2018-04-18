“Organic crops have higher commercial volume and health benefits”

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Apr 17 : Encouraging the Talui garlic growers to further increase keenness in organic food crops, the Project Director IFAD/UDCRMS Tychicus Vashum stated that organic crops and plants have higher commercial volume and health benefits.

Speaking as chief guest at the inaugural of the “VIth District Level Garlic Festival cum Sale” at Talui village community hall, Tychicus Vashum dwelt on the economic prospect and commercial volume of organic products in the global market.

He exuded the Talui village garlic growers for their relentless effort in preserving the indigenous garlic Shuri Kaso (garlic in local parlance) by hosting garlic festival every year in the Talui village.

The Project Director said that, products like garlic pickles, garlic oil, if packed properly and impressively, can be made available throughout the season to the people, which will in turn increase value and generate substantial income.

While Kiran Kumar DO, Ukhrul who attended the function as guest of honour assured to issue water dripping equipment to the farmers, especially to garlic growers for multiple cropping in their farm, from the Horticulture Dept.

Speaking at the sidelines of the function, Talui Shanao Long president Singam Shangjam said Shuri Kaso (indigenous garlic) has a peculiar aroma while the bulb is slightly bigger than ordinary garlic. Villagers have been using the organic ginger for healing pain, which has been a practice since the old age.

She said, the garlic has a high demand in the local market and even buyers from different parts of the State comes to purchase the garlic.

At least, an individual garlic grower could earn more than Rs 5000 annually by selling the organic garlic, she added.

The production of the garlic, this year, has increased enormously however, the size has shrunk definitely, reports our correspondent. According to reports, Talui village’s garlic production rose to more than 15000 kgs this year.

As part of the garlic festival, garlics were marketed at Rs 120 per kgs but the actual price is Rs 200 per kg at the village.

The two-days garlic festival cum sale showcased extensive potential of garlic production of the village.

Altogether 17 SHGs including two from Somdal and Phalee villages participated in the festival.

It can be mentioned that stalls were decorated with garlic to attract visitors and out of 20 stalls, 15 stalls were selling only garlic harvested from the village.

The second day of the festival would organise training programme on organic food crops for the village farmers.

Acting headman, Agiron expressed that garlic festival has brought a boom in marketing opportunity for the farmers and has boosted financial management in different ways.

The programme was attended by Chonchon Vashum Manager UDWIM, M Joy Singh DDM Nabard, Ramsem Koireng, Thuingaya Kashung, president UDWJA Thotshang Shaiza and the heredity headman Akhai.

The festival was organized by Talui Kharngarum SHG under the sponsorship of Horticulture & Soil Conservation Department of Manipur.