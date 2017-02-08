IMPHAL, Feb 7: A one-day orientation workshop for Imphal based correspondents of All India Radio (AIR) on complying with election model code of conduct and proper dissemination of information to the people was held today at AIR Imphal complex, Palace Compound. Speaking at the workshop, AIR News Service Division Additional Director General Basudha Gupta highlighted the importance of unbiased and correct reporting.

Basudha Gupta said that AIR should take pro-active roles in ensuring that the elections are held in free and fair manner.

AIR News Service Division Director Rajesh Kumar Jha, AIR Imphal Deputy Director General (Engineering) RP Joshi and Manipur State Nodal Officer Ngangom Uttam too spoke at the workshop.