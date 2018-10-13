Orientation workshop on BBBP held for DLOs

DIO

Ccpur, Oct 12: While speaking as resource person during a one-day orientation workshop on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative for District Level Officers (DLOs) at the conference hall of the DC today, Glory Kim (Jr MCS) Nodal Officer for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative of Churachandpur said “Although no medical evidence of female feoticide or infanticide has been reported so far in Churachandpur district, it is observed that parents desire to have as many children until a male child is born. This has created a socio-economic strain on the family which now has to feed and nurture the large family. Thus the chances of all the girl child getting adequate education and attention for her well-being are affected”.

She continued that the desperation of having at least one male child has brought about a negative psychological impact on the daughters since the insistence of having a male child is seen as a social security for the family.

It was also observed in the district that many girls are dropped out from the education system after 10th standard, several after 12th and few more after their graduation without further pursuing a serious career, she said.

Though literacy rate is high in Churachandpur, education does not necessarily lead to pursuing a serious career, especially, among the young women of Churachandpur, she added and said that it could be due to lack of proper guidance and encouragement from their teachers, parents and society in general.

Stressing on the need to encourage girls in all aspects of life such as socio-economic, political, education, sports, arts and other aesthetic pursuit for their holistic growth and to give them a meaningful purpose for their living, the resource person said, “they (the girl child) need encouragement to be leaders, to lead and not just be followers” while adding that they need to be respected and appreciated when they show their competency and capability.

She further pointed out that the child sex ratio in the district has seen a steep decline and added that, as per 2001 Census, the Child Sex ratio of the district is 968 female out of 1000 male child. But in 2011 Census, the Child Sex Ratio is recorded at 948 female out of every 1000 male child, she said and added that such decline in child sex ratio is a cause of concern.

DC of Churachandpur Shyam Lal Poonia (IAS), Additional DC Lalramsang Fimate (MCS), CEO of ADCC T Kammuanlal Simte (MCS) and the DLOs of the district attended the orientation workshop.