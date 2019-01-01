Origin, migration and settlement of Zeliangrongs

Dr Budha Kamei

From Makhel the ancestors of the Zeliangrongs went westward and took a temporary shelter at Ramting Kabin, old squeezed land. Then, they went south ward and settled in a place called Chawang Phungning or Gwang Phungning, where the concept of Chawang or Gwang meaning king or chief was developed in a rudimentary form. There are many references to the prosperity of Chawang Phungning in many ritual hymns. From this place, some of the migrants took towards the northeast and arrived at Makuilongdi. Chawang Phungning is identified with the present village of Oklong in north Manipur. The ancestors of Zeliangrong ultimately came to occupy Makuilongdi meaning round big mountain. Nothing is known about Makuilongdi before the Zeliangrong migration. Many Zeliangrong lineages traced their origin from Chawang Phungning which was considered the main village of the cluster of villages, commonly known as Makuilongdi.

As the migrating people came in groups, they must have established separate settlements. Chawang Phungning was the main settlement and the settlers of this village built up Makuilongdi. There was cluster of villages or settlements under the jurisdiction of Makuilongdi that was adjacent to Chawang Phungning. The land, forest and water available at the new site and the rounded great mountain provided enough sustenance to the people.

The ancestors of Zeliangrong lived in Makuilongdi for many generations. The village became prosperous with enough land for shifting cultivation, which produced surplus food grains. From a small village it had become a cluster of small hamlets and settlements, which were established for organizing shifting cultivation, as they were quite distant from the original village. In fact, the Zeliangrong people built up a settled life based on shifting cultivation. The territorial extension of Makuilongdi was ubiquitously. At Makuilongdi, a polity was developed under a chief. Religious beliefs and social customs were developed and flourished. Religious ceremonies and festivals were celebrated. Clans and lineages also grew up. It is said that the number of houses in Makuilongdi reached as many as 7777 and people enjoyed a long peaceful and attained the zenith of their socio-cultural life. Several migration teams were sent out to establish new villages in different directions. Makuilongdi became more or less the Jerusalem of the ancestors of the Zeliangrongs because; it is from there that they began to expose themselves to others.

The theory of migration of the Zeliangrong people is also supported by their mythological and legendary accounts. According to the legend, Nguiba the chief of the village at Makuilongdi had married twice as his wife was thought to be incapable of bearing a son. His second wife gave birth to a male child called Namgang. After a few years, however, the first wife also gave birth to a son named Kading. The second wife gave birth to another son called Rembang. Nguiba had three sons and two wives. When Nguiba became old, he could not decide to whom he had to hand over his Chieftainship. So there cropped up crisis in the family on the issue of succession.

The issue was solved by their youngest uncle, Chatiu who lived somewhere in Northern Koubru range. Their uncle was very clever to deal with the matter and according to his judgment; Kading was given the right to inherit the position of his father. Succession by the youngest son was laid down at Makuilongdi.

Thus, the question of succession was solved but this had created disunity among the members of the ruling clan. Being disappointed at the judgment of his uncle and father, Namgang along with his band of followers left Makuilongdi and went to Barak valley and settled at Hereira village, the first village of Zemei. The people who stayed back with Kadi at Makuilongdi came to be known as Liangmei. Rembang and his followers who moved southwards to a barren land were called Rongmei (Kabui). The ancestors of Rongmei moved to the south and settled at the western hills, present Tamenglong District of Manipur. A large section of Rongmeis settled in the valley of Manipur.

Local legend says, the sudden migration of the people from Makuilongdi occurred after a divine warning for violating the law of nature and regular social life of the village. They devoted to the performance of thirty Tarangkai, ceremonial house rituals and celebrations in a single year without any break forgetting their lunar calendar of the agricultural cycle and indulging in enjoyment and merry making. Suddenly cicada insects flew into the village and in their shrill voice announced to the people that the lunar year had come to an end. The people were shocked and horrified and made quick exodus out of Makuilongdi towards different directions.

There are various factors for the migration of the Zeliangrong people to different places from Makuilongdi. The main causes were over population, economic (non-availability of cultivable lands) and internal differences among the ruling clan. There could not have been a sudden break; but gradual migration of groups from Makuilongdi.

According to the legend, the Zemes were considered to be the descendants of Namgang, the eldest son of Nguiba, the Liangmeis the descendants of the second son, Kading and Rongmeis (Kabui), the descendents of Rembang.

From Hereira village, Namgang moved to Nroikike and then to Nui or Yangkhulen along with his followers. It is believed that the name Zemei was derived from their settlement at the hill range, which was the frontier of the Zeliangrong habitat, frontier as Ze or Nzie. From this the people were known as Zemei or Nzieme.

The Zemei migrated to the Barail range, and did extend their settlement up to the border of Meghalaya and to the West of the Barak and to the hill ranges overlooking the Cachar Valley. By the end of the 13th century, the first wave of migration and the occupation of their habitat was completed. (To be contd)

