Over 12,000 households in IW affected

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 15 : More than 12,000 households of Imphal West district have been affected by flood following the incessant rain during the last few days, according to reports.

Imphal West DC Naorem Praveen stated that many of the affected people are taking refuge and shelter at the 44 relief camps opened at various parts of the district and the authorities concerned are providing all the necessary aid and assistance to the relief camps.

Speaking to media persons at his office at Lamphel today, the DC stated that the recent flood is arguably the worst flood the State has experienced.

The flood has affected 109 (out of a total of 176) villages of Imphal West district.

It has also affected more than 55,000 people belonging to 12,000 households.

Informing that Wangoi area is the worst affected, the DC explained that Lamphel, Iroishemba, Lamshang, Patsoi and Konthoujam have also been flooded.

The flood water from Imphal river has caused immense inconveniences to the people of Karam Makha Leikai, he said and added that Samurou and Wangoi areas have been affected as well.

The District Administration, in collaboration with local MLAs, local clubs, NGOs and people are tirelessly working for the welfare of the people affected by the flood.

Informing that 44 relief camps have been established for the district, the DC said that 100 quintals of rice, 330 quintals of dal and 250 litres of vegetable oil have been distributed at the relief camps.

Mosquito nets, candles, salt and drinking waters are also being distributed, he added.

Claiming that the water is rising at many areas of Thangmeiband, Langol Tarung and Game village, the DC added that the District Administration has stocked up necessary relief materials for emergency.

He continued that the District Administration has also made necessary preparations to combat any water borne diseases which may occur after the flood.

Medical teams have been sent to the relief camps, he added.

On the other hand, the DC informed that after receiving some complaints about spread of ailments caused by dirty water at Iroishemba, the CMO has been directed to send in a medical team at the earliest. MAHUD Department has installed bio toilets at the relief camps. On the other hand, the medical teams have also started distributing necessary medicines to the affected people at the camps. Currently, there are no complaints about people failing to procure the relief materials provided by the authorities, he added.