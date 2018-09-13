IMPHAL, Sep 12: A new company named Overseas Point was launched formally at Hotel Classic Grande, Chingmeirong, today.

The function was graced by Assembly Speaker, Y Khemchand, Chairman & Managing Director, Babina Group, Dr Thangjam Dhabali, Director, YAS and Education (U), Govt of Manipur, Armstrong Pame and president, Manipur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Radheshyam Oinam as chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

Overseas Point will help the people of Manipur and other States in the NER by helping the overseas opportunity seekers, said a statement issued by Sanjeev Konsam, MD, Thoi Overseas Opportunity Services Pvt Ltd.