P Amuyaima eyes title of Jiribam District Chess tournament

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : P Amuyaima who has earned 5 points after 5 rounds is looking forward to the title of the 1st District Level Chess Tournament being organised by District Chess Associa-tion, Jiribam under the aegis of Manipur Chess Associa-tion at Smart Society Office, Municipality Building.

K Gopendro Singh and E Tonsana Singh are the closest contenders for the title having secured 4 points each after round 5 on the second day of the tournament.

B Saratkumar Sharma, H Kishorkumar Singh, H Ngouba Meitei, Sanil N, L Ibomcha, Lachit Boro, A Shanta Meitei, P Lanchenba, Mutum Bhupen Singh and Somrei Pamei have so far managed 3 points each while Jumar Uddin, M Panthoi Meitei, Kh Abdul Khan and Y Yaingamba are bottom rank with 2 points each under their names.