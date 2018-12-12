P Amuyaima wins Jiribam District Chess tourney title

OSR

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : P Amuyaima has claimed the title of the 1st District Level Chess Tournament organised by District Chess Association, Jiribam under the aegis of Manipur Chess Association at Smart Society Office, Municipality Building.

The last round of the tournament saw H Kishor Kumar earn 1 points beating P Amuyaima to level the score at 5-5, however, P Amuyaima was favoured the title by virtue of better progressive score and was awarded with certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000. K Gopendro finished second to bag Rs 7,000 while H Kishor Kumar who finished second had to contend with Rs 5,000 along with trophies and certificates.

Players who secured 4th to 10th places were also encouraged with Rs 2,000 each.

Kh Dhana Singh, member, Manipur Chess Association; A Biren Singh, president, District Chess Association, Jiribam; M Mubi Singh, MPS, Superintendent, Jiribam District Police; M Brajakanta Singh, president, Jiribam Olympic Association; M Tilok Singh, Superintendent, District Youth Affair and Sports, Jiribam attended as presidium members.