P Sushila calls on Chief Minister

Imphal, Nov 23

Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, former captain of Indian National Hockey team who lead the Indian Women Hockey Team in the 2016 Olympics today called on Chief Minister N Biren at his office chamber.

Sushila urged the chief minister to open a hockey academy to promote and nurture young hockey players of the State. N Biren assured that the government will take up the proposal and discuss with the concerned ministry and departments. DIPR