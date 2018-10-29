Pabung Iboyaima remembered Discussion held on Integrity of Manipur theme

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 28: AMUCO president Ph Deban Sharma has said that it is time for the people to come together, and deliberate on the issues plaguing the State, whether it be the Naga demand, the Kuki demand or the demand of any other organisation, and bring a positive solution, without relying on external parties.

He made the statement during a one day discussion on ‘Integrity of Manipur’ as a part of the 2nd death anniversary observation of Pabung Iboyaima (Father of social workers), which was held at Manipur Tribal Research Centre, Chingmeirong, today, under the aegis of Pabung Iboyaima Memorial Trust.

Speaking at the event, Deban, who is also the convenor of the trust, said that the dream of Pabung Iboyaima has become a necessity in the State today due to the rising threats to the integrity of the State and added that the discussion programme has been organised for bringing together leaders of both the hills and the valley to deliberate on the issue.

Deban continued that the time is right for all to come together and discuss the issues, whether it be the demands of the Naga, the demands of the Kuki or any other demand from any organisation concerned and to come to an understanding and bring a solution acceptable to all, without interference from any external parties.

It is the wish of the people of Manipur for the diverse communities and various organisations to unite and bring positive solutions to the problems present in the State, he added.

Deban conveyed that it is important for any organisation or community to think about the consequences and impacts their demands will have on other neighbouring communities and added that then and only then will solutions begin to emerge.

The event was attended by Poirei Leimarol Apunba Meira Paibi, Manipur, president L Memchoubi, Zeliangrong Union (Assam, Manipur & Nagaland) vice president Chandra Haomei, Tangkhul Naga Long former president Ramthing Hungyo as the presidium members.

The even was also graced by Committee on Human Rights (COHR) Manipur Chairman Phulindro Konsam as the moderator while social scientist Dr Dhanabir Laishram and Assistant Professor, IGMTU, Manipur, Homen Thangjam spoke as resource persons.