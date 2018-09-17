KAMJONG, Sep 16: The People’s Action Committee, Phungyar Range, Kamjong District, Manipur is leaving no stone unturned to maintain the Shangshak-Sorbung road via Phungyar which is 62 Km long road while villagers from 24 villages are being engaged to render their manual services every day to carry out the repaired work following the roster prepared by the Committee.

The committee informed that a stretch of 40 km from Shangshak village to Sorde village has been repaired paving way for the restoration of taxi and bus services which enabled the availability of daily essential items in the area while heavy machineries including JCBs, Tata Tippers, Shaktiman and DIs were used on daily basis to complete the road construction work.

The committee said that the road is being repaired with the generous donations from the villagers, churches, 17th Assam Rifles, Timber Association and well-wishers and express their heartfelt gratitude to all the donors.