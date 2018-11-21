PAC relaxes stand

IMPHAL, Nov 20 : The People Action Committee Against the Brutal Killing of Pravish Chanam has decided to relax its earlier stand of launching a series of agitation from tomorrow, in the light of a written assurance given by the Chief Minister’s Office to do everything it can to get down to the matter of unearthing the truth in the death of Pravish Chanam.

The relaxation will stand for 20 days, said the PAC in a statement and added that the assurance came after a 7 member team of the PAC met the Chief Minister for one hour.