Paddy fields flooded

IMPHAL, Jul 31: Due to the overflowing of Itam river and Iyam river as a result of heavy rainfall at Saikul side yesterday, the many of the surrounding paddy fields and farmlands have been completely flooded.

According to the farmers of the affected areas, the rise in water levels of Iril river led to water over flowing from Itam and Iyam rivers which resulted in flooding of vast paddy fields at Porbat loukol, Yourabung loukol and Sabam loukol.

The farmers also informed that the flooded fields were just recovering from an earlier flood when it got flooded again due to heavy rain yesterday.

Pointing out that the water level of the rivers rose drastically in the morning today and began flooding the fields, the farmers appealed to the Department concerned to take up necessary steps to help their suffering.

On the other hand, according to a source from the flood control room of Water Resources Department, Saikul side (from where Iril river originates) received around 23 mm of rainfall from 6 am yesterday to 6 am today.

Pointing out that the water level of Iril river is currently at 787.300 metre, which is above the flood level, the source informed that there are reports of water leakage at Kshetri Awang Leikai along Iril river.