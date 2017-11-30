Paddy stack burnt

IMPHAL, Nov 29: In yet another incident, paddy stacks were set afire by unknown miscreants at Kajipat Loukon, Bashikhong in Imphal East district.

Reports culled from the spot said that the incident took place last night. The paddy stacks, harvested from one Sangam, belong to one Sapam Jitendra (40) of Khongman Okram Chuthek.

Sapam Jitendra said that the paddies were stacked yesterday for threshing today. Early today morning he got the information that his paddy stack was set on fire. When he reached the spot at about 6 am, the stack was reduced to cinders.

The dejected farmer further said that he had mortgaged his farm after flood wreaked havoc during this year’s monsoon.

Dry straws stacked around the place were also set on fire. Some youth were seen having drinks around the place last night, locals said.

The farmer lodged a complaint in connection with the incident at Irilbung PS.