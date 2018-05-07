IMPHAL, May 6

Padmakumargi Sahityagi Kumhei, based on the works of author Padmakumar, started today, followed by a seminar at Shrine Playhouse of Chorus Repertory Theatre, Uripok Shamushang.

With Professor Nongmaithem Tombi as the moderator, the first session of the seminar was attended by Dr Yensembam Kunjabihari, Dr Koijam Shantibala, Dr S Lanchenba Meitei, Dr Th Ibohanbi reviewed the works of the author.

While the second session of the seminar was moderated by Longjam Joychandra wherein Dr Chirom Rajketan, Dr Heikrujam Roybala and Dr Moirangthem Priyobarta attended. The programme will be continued till May 12 where the poems/ stories written by the Late author will be exhibited.