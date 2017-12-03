Padmashree Kher to grace Orange Fest

IMPHAL, Dec 2 : Adding more colour to the Orange Festival which is scheduled to be held from December 6 to 10, Padmashree Kailash Kher will grace the festival on December 7 at Tamenglong.
Breaking News
- 23 hours ago - Give commitment or face mass uproar : JCILPS - 0 Comment
- 23 hours ago - Hornbill Festival kicks off Settlement very soon : President Kovind - 0 Comment
- 23 hours ago - Two held with gold biscuits worth Rs 7.70 Cr - 0 Comment
- 23 hours ago - Charge sheet filed in double murder case - 0 Comment
- 23 hours ago - Govt stalls pending funds adding to ADCs’ misery - 0 Comment