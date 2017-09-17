IMPHAL, Sep 16: Indian Council for Child Welfare, New Delhi, will organise National Children’s painting competition at 10 am of September 23 at the State Council Headquarters, Moirangkhom bazar.

A press release issued by the general secretary of Manipur State Council for Child Welfare, stated that the winners of the competition will be awarded cash prizes, mementos and certificates by the President of India in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.