PAM bats for withdrawal of CAB

IMPHAL, Feb 13 : While terming the failure to table CAB 2016 in the interim Budget Session of Rajya Sabha as an achievement of the collective fight of the people and CSOs, People’s Alliance Manipur (PAM) has demanded complete withdrawal of the Bill.

Addressing a press meet today at Manipur Press Club, Imphal, PAM convener SM Jalal asserted that the people of the State still have apprehension in the minds that CAB 2016 could be passed in the Parliament and implemented as the Interim Budget of Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine-die without tabling the Bill and not prorogued.

Saying that PAM considers the act of not tabling the Bill as understanding the sentiments and emotions of the people of North East, the convener welcomed the Central Government’s decision of not tabling the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

However, he lamented that CAB 2016 was introduced and passed in Lok Sabha without the consent of the people of North East, which resulted in the uproar in the region.

As of now the indigenous people of the State and North East as a whole have been successful in preventing CAB 2016 from passing in the Rajya Sabha, however there is the apprehension that the Bill can be passed as it has not been withdrawn so far.

Saying that PAM will stay alert until the Bill is withdrawn, Jalal also asked the people to remain vigilant.

He then assured that PAM will continue to fight against CAB 2016 along with the people if it is again tabled in the Parliament.

The PAM convener also lauded the people for endorsing the total shutdown imposed by the organization in protest against the Bill.