PAM lines up stir against CAB, BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 13 : The Peoples’ Alliance Manipur (PAM) has announced that it will launch a three days protest against BJP’s decision to bring back the contentious Citizen Amendment Bill 2016.

Making the above statement at the office of the Socialist Students’ Union of Manipur (SSUM) at Keishampat today, SM Jalal convenor of PAM, stated that the association will launch democratic forms of agitation at various parts of the State starting from April 15.

Appealing to one and all to extend solidarity to the movement, Jalal urged the public to boycott BJP as a mark of opposition against the party’s decision to bring back CAB.

He went on to state that PAM strongly condemns the bold move of the party to include CAB in its manifesto as well as promising to bring it back if it comes to power.

BJP leader Amit Shah, after the conclusion of Rajya Sabha session, mentioned about the introduction of the Bill while speaking at a public gathering organised at North Lakhimpur, Assam, Jalal maintained, adding that the Prime Minister had recently mentioned the same point as well. PAM will stand its ground and fight against the decision of the BJP to introduce the contentious Bill again by forgetting the prolonged tension and agitations caused as a result of the Bill in Manipur and the entire North East region. He recalled that PAM was formed with more than 130 organisations for a common goal to fight against CAB, among other State issues.