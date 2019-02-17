PAM questions State Govt

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : Taking serious note of the arrest of former president of Manipuri Students’ Association, Delhi (MSAD) and presently advisor of the student body Thokchom Veewon yesterday, the Pan Meetei Convention (PMC) has questioned why he was arrested by a joint team of Manipur police and Delhi police without issuing any arrest warrant.

The arrest is illegal, said PMC in a statement and added that even if Veewon had expressed his opinion which may not be in consonance with the established rules of the country, how can he be arrested without warrant by the law enforcers ? questioned PMC.

Democracy involves free exchange of ideas without any fear even if it questions the established rules of the country, it said and added that the action can create fear psychosis in the minds of the students who should be discussing and debating various issues arising from the challenges that the public confront with even if that question the established rules.

In the larger interest of the student community, PMC appealed the Manipur/Delhi Govt to release the student without any condition.