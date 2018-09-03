Pandey bans MUTA, MUSA

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 2: Manipur University Vice Chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey who returned to duty yesterday after a brief leave has banned both the Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) and the Manipur University Staffs’ Association (MUA) with immediate effect.

He issued an order to this effect yesterday.

According to the VC’s order, the Manipur University Act 2005 does not have any provision for existence of employees’ bodies like MUTA, MUSA etc.

Both MUTA and MUSA are found to be directly involved in subversive activities leading to the current turmoil in the university campus, creation of indiscipline and violation of the Manipur University Act 2005.

Saying that it has become inevitable to curb the activities of both MUTA and MUSA to bring order and discipline in the university campus, Prof Pandey has prohibited all activities of MUTA and MUSA within Manipur University.

Any employee of MU found indulging in the activities of both MUTA and MUSA shall invite disciplinary action as per service conduct rules, mentioned the order.