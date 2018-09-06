Pandey files writ against Centre, others

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 5: Professor AP Pandey has filed a writ petition before the High Court of Manipur challenging the constitution of an independent fact finding committee for conducting enquiry of Manipur University crisis.

The writ petition filed by Professor AP Pandey through his counsel before the High Court of Manipur has been registered as Writ Petition (C) number 825 of 2018 and it was listed before Single Bench High Court of Manipur comprising of Justice N Kotiswar.

The petition is likely to be moved tomorrow before the bench.

The writ petition was filed against the Union of India represented by Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development, the State of Manipur represented by Chief Secretary, Manipur University represented by Registrar in-charge Sh Dorendrajit as respondents.

According to a reliable information, the writ petition was filed challenging the constitution of an enquiry committee on August 17, along with a prayer to set aside and quash the order of enquiry as well.

It may be mentioned that a Memorandum of Agreement was signed on August 16 after a three day joint meeting between MUSU, MUTA and MUSA on one side and GC Hosur, Joint Secretary MHRD on the other, chaired by Chief Minister N Biren in presence of the Chief Secretary and Commissioner (Higher and Technical Education) in connection with the Manipur University crisis.

The MoA agreed on the constitution of an independent fact finding committee chaired by T Nandakumar Singh, former Acting Chief Justice High Court of Meghalaya with a retired Vice Chancellor.

The signed agreement also mentioned during the period of inquiry and until follow up action are taken up by the competent authority, Professor AP Pandey will be on leave.

It was also mentioned that the Registrar shall be the Nodal Officer for the inquiry committee and the copies of the enquiry report will be made available to MUSU, MUTA and MUSA.

After the signing of the agreement, normalcy returned to Manipur University and declaration of 6th semester and other examination results followed.

The MoA was also given approval by the Ministry of Human Resources Development on August 20.