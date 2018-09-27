Pandey stays away from probe sitting

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 26: Even though the two men independent inquiry committee, constituted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), instructed Professor AP Pandey to be present for the sitting of the committee, the now suspended VC of Manipur University was nowhere to be seen today.

On the other hand, the inquiry committee also condemned a letter (backdated) sent by Prof AP Pandey on September 22, to the Chairperson of the committee which questioned the order of the MHRD regarding the constitution of the independent two men inquiry committee and also reasoned that MHRD has no jurisdiction over Manipur University nor any jurisdiction to enter into the agreement signed on August 16 (between the MU community and the State Government and the MHRD).

The committee also opined that Prof Pandey seems to have failed to understand the relevant articles and schedules of the Constitution as well.

It may be mentioned that to bring an end to the crisis surrounding Manipur University, MHRD issued an order on August 17 for the constitution of an independent two men inquiry committee to investigate the charges levelled against AP Pandey by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA.

The said committee consists of former Acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court T Nandakumar Singh as Chairperson and former VC of Tezpur University Prof MK Chowdhury as Member. As per the norms, the inquiry committee issued a notification instructing AP Pandey to submit an affidavit if he had any objections to the charges levelled against him.

The committee also instructed Pandey to approach the committee office at Hotel Classic room no. 201 with the necessary affidavit within September 24, as well as to personally appear before the committee today, tomorrow and on September 28.

As per the schedule, the committee held a seating at Hotel Classic today and during the sitting, the counsels of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA submitted that the university community decided yesterday that the community has lost all trust in the inquiry committee and will not support the works of the committee anymore. As such, the counsels reasoned that they need not represent MUSU, MUTA and MUSA anymore in the case and accordingly submitted applications to withdraw from the case.

It may be mentioned that former Advocate General, Manipur, Th Ibohal represented MUTA, Advocate A Sachikumar represented MUSU while Advocate Th Henba represented MUSA in the case. According to information received by The Sangai Express, during the hearing today, the committee discussed the letter sent by Pandey to the Chairperson on September 22 challenging the order of the MHRD and came to the conclusion that Prof AP Pandey has not only misunderstood but also misread the relevant articles and schedules of the Indian Constitution.