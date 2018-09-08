Pandey’s petition

IMPHAL, Sep 7: Division bench High Court of Manipur has fixed September 17 for the hearing of the petition filed by Prof AP Pandey.

The writ petition was filed by Professor AP Pandey, through his counsel as petitioner, against the Union of India represented by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Professor Sh Dorendrajit, Physics Department , Manipur University, Manipur University represented by Registrar i/c and the State Government represented by Registrar General, as respondents.

Division bench High Court of Manipur comprising of Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Kh Nobin heard A Mohendro, petitioner counsel, S Suresh, ASG for the respondent Union of India, HS Paonam, counsel of respondent Professor Sh Dorendrajit and H Kunjeshori, counsel of respondent Manipur University in Court room number 1 today.

During the hearing which was taken up in motion before the Division bench today, the petitioner counsel prayed for passing an interim order to stay/suspend the Memorandum of Agreement issued by Union of India on August 17, office memorandum issued by Registrar, Manipur University on August 21 and the order issued by the Registrar in-charge, Manipur University on September 3, while the writ petition is pending and to allow AP Pandey to discharge his duties as per the mandate of the Manipur University Act 2005 and the ordinance made thereunder, in the interest of justice. The petitioner’s counsel further submitted that the visitation power of the Visitor, cannot be usurped by the respondents and hence the Memorandum of Agreement and other orders, directing the constitution of inquiry committee to inquire into the affairs of Manipur University and the petitioner Professor AP Pandey, is without jurisdiction . The petitioner counsel further prayed before the Division bench to declare the MoA as without jurisdiction and not binding on the university.

The Division bench admitted the writ petition and decided that the interim order sought for, will be considered on the next date, after getting the response from all the respondents listed in the writ petition. The Division bench also fixed September for 17 as the next date of hearing of the case.