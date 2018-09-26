Pandey’s SLP

IMPHAL, Sep 25: Supreme Court India has referred the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Professor AP Pandey to High Court of Manipur for necessary hearing.

The direction was given after the hearing and disposal of the SLP filed before the Supreme Court of India by AP Pandey.

The SLP was filed by Professor AP Pandey against the Union of India and others, challenging the Memorandum of Agreement signed between State Government, Union of India and MU community, similar to the writ petition filed before the High Court of Manipur.

The Supreme Court, after hearing the SLP, referred the case for hearing before the High Court of Manipur as a similar case is already present before the High Court of Manipur.

The case has been listed for hearing on October 1 before the Division Bench High Court of Manipur.

It may be mentioned that the writ petition filed by Pandey challenged the MoA and alleged that the probe against him cannot be accepted as the MoA was signed following pressure from the university community and moreover, official representatives of Manipur University were not a party in the signing of the agreement.