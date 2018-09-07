Pandey’s writ comes up for hearing at HC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 6: A single bench High Court of Manipur comprising of Justice N Kotiswar, heard the writ petition filed by Professor AP Pandey through his counsel A Mohendro and also heard S Suresh, ASG for the respondent (Union of India), HS Paonam (for the respondent State of Manipur) and H Kunjeshori for the respondent Manipur University and Registrar in-charge, today.

Single bench, after having heard the counsels for both the parties and considering the importance of the issues raised in the context of the present situation prevailing in Manipur University, decided that the matter may be placed before the Chief Justice, High Court of Manipur, for passing an appropriate order under Rule 2 of Chapter V-A of the Guwahati High Court Rules, 2015.

The single bench also permitted the prayer of M Mohendro (petitioner’s counsel) to allow making correction of the typographical mistake in the writ petition.

The Court also ordered the matter to be placed before the Chief Justice as prayed.

According to a reliable source, the writ petition has been referred to a higher bench and the hearing of the writ petition is likely to be conducted tomorrow before the Division Bench, High Court of Manipur, consisting of Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Kh Nobin in Court room number 1.

The writ petition was filed by Professor AP Pandey challenging the Memorandum of Agreement signed between MUSU, MUTA and MUSA on one side and Joint Secretary, MHRD and Commissioner of Higher and Technical Education on the other side in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren and his Council of Ministers and MLAs on August 16.

The petition stated that the MoA cannot be accepted because it was signed following pressure from the university community and moreover official representatives of the State Government were not a party in signing the MoA.

The petition also mentioned that one of the members of the inquiry committee is also a close relative of MUTA spokesperson and hence its inquiry report is likely to be biased.

It may be mentioned that the 85 days long shut down of Manipur University was suspended six days after the signing of the MoA.