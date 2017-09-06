Pandit Achouba Kulachandra Memorial Body Building

IMPHAL, Sep 5:Imphal West Body Builders’ Association will organise the First State Level Pandit Achouba Ng Kulachandra Memorial Body Building Championship 2017 from September 21 under the aegis of All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association at Mayang Langjing Keithel Community Hall, Imphal West.

The championship will be held in junior and senior categories. Related information and documents can be had from the office of the Body Builders’ Association of Imphal and All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association.