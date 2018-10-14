PANDM pledges rally support

IMPHAL, Oct 13: The People’s Action for National Democratic Movement (PANDM) has conveyed that it will fully support and take part in the October Mass Rally 2018 to held under the aegis of UCM.

A press release issued by the secretary information and public relation of PANDM today mentioned that PANDM decided to take part in the UCM sponsored rally consdidering the ever growing apprehension and fear among the people regarding a possible serious impact on the integrity of the State due to the contents of the Framework Agreement and the Naga peace process, .

Explaining the threat posed by the Naga peace process like the possible extension of Article 371 A in Manipur, the proposed creation of special autonomous council in the Naga inhabited areas of the State, implementation of Sixth Schedule in Manipur etc, PANDM appealed to the people to remain alert at all times.

It also appealed to all to take part in the Mass Rally and to stand united to save the integrity of Manipur.