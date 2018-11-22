Panel of question setters Teachers in Pvt coaching centres out : BOSEM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 21: In a bid to ensure fair conduct of HSCL examination in the State, the Board of Secondary Education Manipur has started taking up steps to exclude teachers, who are engaged in private coaching centres and private tuition centres, from the list/panel of question setters for the examination.

According to an official source, the decision of BOSEM is an attempt to break the misconception following the errors in mark tabulation of some students and to dispel the apprehension among the parents and students regarding possible manipulation of marks during the examination.

Stating that the Chairman of BOSEM, Th Kirankumar issued a notification in this regard yesterday, the source mentioned that the notice mentioned that the Board is aware of the suspicion among the people regarding the involvement of some teachers, who are working in private coaching and tuition centres, in setting questions for the HSLC examination, which is a serious matter.

As such, BOSEM has started compiling a list of teachers who are taking classes in private coaching centres, private tuition centres etc so as to exclude them from the panel.

The Board also appealed to all the stakeholders to extend full cooperation and support to the Board in the preparation and smooth conduct of the HSLC examinations by providing the list/names of teachers along with their address, subject concerned, tuition/coaching centres etc, the source said adding that the necessary information can be submitted directly to the Chairman of BOSEM or emailed to bosem.manipur-@yahoo.com by Dec 15.