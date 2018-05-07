Panjel Club set up final clash with Sinlon Club A

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, May 6 : Panjel Club, Khunou will lock horns with Sinlon Club-A, Hilghat in the final of the ongoing 4th North-East Jiribam Mixed Kang Tournament 2018 being organised by Sorok Atingbi Youth Club, Jiribam at Hilghat Maning Leikai Community Hall, Jiribam on May 9.

The second semi-final match staged today saw Panjel Club, Khunou beat Leishem Club, Kamaranga by 14-10 points. The toss was won by Panjel Club and chose the side while Leishem Club started the game.

Both teams were evenly match in the beginning but the latter part saw Panjel Club took over the game and finished off with a 14-10 margin to meet Sinlon Club A in the final.

L Ranjit Singh and W Thambal Singh officiated the game as referee and scorer.

Sinlon Club-A beat United Club sorok Atingbi yesterday in the first semi-final by 20-10 margin in a very one sided match and booked the final berth.