PANS warns stir over exclusion of names from voter list

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Contending that names of 19 eligible voters have been excluded from the voter list for the ensuing 5th Panchayat General Election to be held on October 7, Phumlou Apunba Nupi Samaj has threatened to launch different modes of agitation in case the names are not included in the voter list within three days.

Addressing newspersons at Manipur Press Club this evening, Ahanthem (o) Sunita, joint secretary of Phumlou Apunba Nupi Samaj said that the 19 eligible voters cast their vote in the last State Legislative Assembly Election held in January of this year but surprisingly their names were not included in the voter list for the upcoming Panchayat election.

She wondered how the names were not included in the voter list which says that there is no inclusion of exclusion of voters who are eligible to exercise their franchise in the ensuing Panchayat election.

She said that complaint would have been lodged with the concerned authority if the matter comes to light much earlier.

Sunita claimed that a complaint was filed to the concerned Deputy Commissioner with regard to the matter but to no avail as the DC told them that time for rectifying the ‘error’ has gone. Another complained was also filed to the local MLA but it was no use, she lamented.

Saying that the 19 voters have the rights to cast their vote in the Panchayat election, she warned of launching different forms of agitation if their names are not included in the voter list within three days.