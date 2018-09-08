Panthoibi presents diesel auto to woman driver

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 7: The Panthoibi Group of Company which is a subsidiary company of the Panthoibi Housing Finance Company Limited has presented a diesel auto to one Oinam Laibi who has been earning the livelihood of her family by driving a diesel auto.

Oinam Laibi of Pangei Bazar boldly took up the profession of driving notwithstanding the fact that it is an almost male exclusive profession after her husband Rajendro could not work any more.

Rajendro was also a diesel auto driver before he became a diabetic and could not drive auto any further. Now Laibi is plying between Khuman Lampak and Khwairamband Keithel. Panthoibi Housing Finance Company Limited chairman and managing director Th Hemo handed over a brand new diesel auto to Laibi at their Uripok Tourangbam Leikai office today on the occasion of the company’s 13th foundation day. Hemo said that he came to know about the boldness and hard-working character of Laibi after he heard a short story about her on the radio. After Rajendro fell ill with diabetes, they leased out their diesel auto to drivers. However, not long after the auto was leased out, it came a liability rather an asset and they could not even maintain the auto properly.

Left with no other option, Laibi approached Chief Minister N Biren to provide a new auto who advised her to go to banks. The flicker of hope Laibi saw in the Chief Minister’s suggestion vanished into thin air when she went to bank. At the bank, Laibi was told to deposit Rs 85,000 which was simply out of her reach.

After minutely discussing the sorry state of Laibi and her family, the management team of the Panthoibi Group of Company purchased a diesel auto which costs Rs 2.53 lakh (inclusive of insurance cover) for Laibi, Th Hemo said. Out of the total cost of Rs 2.53 lakh, Rs two lakh is given as loan at the nominal interest rate of Rs 1.30. Laibi may repay the loan over a period of 10 or 20 years in any mode she prefers. Rs 50,000 is subsidy given to her by the company, Hemo added.