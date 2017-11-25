11th Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament

Pantilong demolish Toubul, Gaijinlong egde out Chinikon

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 24 : The 11th Jadonang Memorial Football tournament which got underway from November 11 under the supervision of Zeliangrong Football Association at Thangmeiband Athletic Union (THAU) sports complex is all set to commence its knock-out stage from November 26.

In the first pre quarter final match Namdunlong will meet Satudai at 7.30 am on November 26. In the second match, Langthabal Chingthak will take on Pantilong at 1.30 pm.

In the first league match played today, Majorkhul were held to a 1-1 draw by Thuizang. Both the teams which were in Group B could not make into the last sixteen stage of the tournament as the group winners, Satudai and Langthabal Chingthak made their way through with easy wins in the previous matches.

Thuizang’s Peter Reamei of Thuizang struck the opener in the 39th minute but was equalised by Majorkhul in the 58th by Zumzum Punyii.

In the first match of the evening session, Chinikon secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Gaijinlong through a goal scored by Khengchiubou in the 16th minute. It was an important match for Gaijinlong as a win could have sent them into the last 16. Despite their struggle to come back into the game, luckless Gaijinlong had to return home empty handed as the early goal from group winners Chinikon proved fatal for them. Chinikon and Namching have now booked their place in the last 16 of the tournament.

In the last league match, Pantilong showed their upper hand against Toubul with a huge 4-1 win to stay in the tournament.

Both teams started the match slowly with few fine attempts trying to open up. Toubul were able to find the breakthrough when Stoneson Pamei fired in a clinical shot in the 31st minute. Pantilong did not slacken and it was Konthaiba Kamei who struck the equaliser in the 42nd minute to make the scoreline 1-1 in the first half.

After the breather, Pantilong strenthened their offense against the rival. They were able to swarm up in the rival’s half and soon they made a barrage of shots which made the defence line of Toubul nervous and helpless. Golaimai Kamei was first to crack a gap and was successful in giving Pantilong a 2-1 lead in the 53rd minute of the match.

The onslaught continued and Bonny Kamei struck another goal in the 55th minute and extended the lead by 3-1.

Toubul also tried hard to reduce the goal deficit but their efforts went useless in front of an impregnable Pantilong’s defence line.

Khonthaba who gave Pantilong the equaliser was at it again as he made a superb run deep into the Toubul’s territory and sent the ball crashing in the net in the 62nd minute of the match to make it 4-1. With this win, Pantilong have made their way into the pre quarter final stage along with group winners Namdunlong.