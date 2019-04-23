Paona Brajabashi statue unveiled in Tripura

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 23 : A statue of freedom fighter, Paona Brajabashi was unveiled at Gouranagar, Tripura today.

The unveiling ceremony was organised by Manipuri Literary and Cultural Forum Tripura and Paona Brajabashi Foundation Tripura.

People who gathered for the ceremony paid floral tributes to the statue of Paona Brajabashi, who fought hard and sacrificed his life in the freedom struggle.

Titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba graced the ceremony as the chief guest and Manipur University Professor Paonam Gunindro attended as the president while N Bir of Manipuri Literary and Cultural Forum Tripura, Puthiba Welfare Society Agartala secretary Sinam Deepak, Paona Brajabashi Foundation Tripura convenor Longjam Somorendro Arun, Umanglai Kanba Lup Manipur convenor Mutum Maniton and Manipuri Literary and Cultural Forum Tripura general secretary Khoisnam Manggal also attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Leishemba Sanajaoba recalled how the brave freedom fighters of the land sacrificed and fought bravely to safeguard the integrity and freedom of the Manipur, which was once ruled as a sovereign kingdom, in the Anglo-Manipur war in 1891.

He maintained that the freedom fighters faced the British empire without fear and did not fall back from the battle ground.

Numerous Meeteis who were scattered during the war and settled outside the State still remembers the war and the bravery of the great forefathers which has led to commemoration of the freedom fighters on the Khongjom Day every year, he said.

He further stated that the present generation and the future generation should be aware of such battles and the brave men who laid down their lives.