Paonam Romesh selected

Imphal, Sep 7: Paonam Romesh Meitei, a resident of Sagolband Soyam Leirak, has been selected by Manipur Amateur Body Builders Association in the trial cum selection programme held at JBC Gym, Singjamei Mayeng Leikai.

The trial cum selection programme was organised under the directives of Indian Fitness and Body Builders Federation to select natural body builders to participate in the forthcoming Natural Olympia Body Building Championship 2017 to be held in Las Vegas as a part of Indian Team.