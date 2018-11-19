Parasailing to add wings to fest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 18: For the first time, Manipur Sangai Festival 2018 will feature water parasailing and the adventure event will be held at Chingmei Keibul Ching.

Trial flights were successfully conducted over the Phumdis of Loktak Lake today.

The trial flights were carried out under the joint initiative of the Manipur Tourism Foundation and the Loktak Development Authority. The event would be held around Loktak Lake during the festival and it would be opened to all interested people, informed a source.