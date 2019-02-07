Parcel pilfered

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 6: In a case sure to make everyone have second thoughts before sending parcels and packages through the post, a package which was sent from Alwar, Rajasthan to Imphal, was found containing only rags and other useless junks when it was opened by the receiver.

According to a reliable source, the package was sent to one Loukrakpam Shyam of Pheidinga bazar by his daughter Loukrakpam Bidyarani from Alwar Rajasthan through the post.

However, when the package was received and eventually opened, it was found that the contents of the package had been replaced with rags and other useless items.