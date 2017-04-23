Parking drive

Continuing its drive against double parking in busy areas of Imphal city, Imphal West Traffic Police personnel seized nine double-parked vehicles by using recovery van from different areas today.

The drive carried out under the supervision of DSP Traffic (Imphal West) Rattana Ngasepam was done in front of PWD office along Kanglapat road, Thangal Bazar and Paona Bazar.

The nine double-parked vehicles including six four-wheelers and three two-wheelers were taken to Imphal West Traffic Police station.

Share on: WhatsApp